VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.75

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.