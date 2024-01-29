VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.75

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
