VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.75

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTBGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.