Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1,985.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Vontier Stock Down 0.4 %

VNT stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.63%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

