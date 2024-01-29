Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $308,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 90.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.0 %

WST stock opened at $361.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.88. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.95 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

