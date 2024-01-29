Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 7,108 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

