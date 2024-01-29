Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 881.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $244.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.23 and its 200-day moving average is $237.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

