Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Trimmed by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 836,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $177,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.53. 556,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,211. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $243.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

