Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Raised by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
