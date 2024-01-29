Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $448.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $449.51. The firm has a market cap of $359.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

