Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $38,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VB traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.12. 304,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,601. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

