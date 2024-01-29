Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Raised by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,188,000. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 132,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $58.42. 1,432,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

