Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

