Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

