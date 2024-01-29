Vanguard Financials Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.32

Vanguard Financials Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.32 and last traded at $94.14, with a volume of 400788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.02.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund by 155.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund by 6,246.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,548,000.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

