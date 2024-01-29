Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,765 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.