Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 614.8% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.21. 144,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average is $162.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $173.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

