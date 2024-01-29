VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 2.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.54. 904,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.