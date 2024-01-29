Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.02. 177,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,150. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day moving average of $166.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

