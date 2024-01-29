Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.79. 3,571,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,716,334. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

