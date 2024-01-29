Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $617,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 690,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

