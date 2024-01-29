Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $581,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,773,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,993,371. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $264.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.