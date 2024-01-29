Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $229.12. 265,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,398. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.