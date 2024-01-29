Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $936,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 817.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 0.8 %

Yum China stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.21. 383,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

