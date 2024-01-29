Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $77.79 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,169 shares during the period. Armstrong World Industries makes up about 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of Armstrong World Industries worth $77,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.42. 9,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,609. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

