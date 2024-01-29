Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $75.31 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,293 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK makes up about 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.80% of Bank OZK worth $75,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 88,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. 56,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

