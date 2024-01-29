Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires 275,252 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,449,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 275,252 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises about 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $71,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after buying an additional 1,069,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 26,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,807,000 after buying an additional 933,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 799,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,574,000 after buying an additional 743,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,540,000 after buying an additional 695,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.83. 42,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

