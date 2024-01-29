Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.28.

VLY stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

