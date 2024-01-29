Unum Group (UNM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Unum Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $7.45-$7.76 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $47.41 on Monday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

