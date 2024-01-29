United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.71 and last traded at $44.86. Approximately 22,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 203,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United States Cellular Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United States Cellular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 61.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United States Cellular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Stories

