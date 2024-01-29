UMA Market Cap Reaches $391.62 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00012082 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $391.62 million and approximately $77.06 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 117,835,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,432,280 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

