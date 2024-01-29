UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $370.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $530.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.25.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $361.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.51 and a 200 day moving average of $476.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

