UBS Group Raises Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $78.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SF

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 89,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Stifel Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.