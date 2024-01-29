UBS Group Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $93.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $78.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 676,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,090. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

