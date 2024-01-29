UBS Group Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $140.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

BX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Shares of BX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.00. 919,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.99. The company has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $451,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

