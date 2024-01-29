UBS Group Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $559.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $525.00 to $559.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $485.87. 73,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,303. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $466.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.53. McKesson has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

