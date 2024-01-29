Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,924 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,605,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $165,796,000 after acquiring an additional 60,447 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

UBER stock opened at $65.52 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.