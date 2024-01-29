Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,596,291. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

