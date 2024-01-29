U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.