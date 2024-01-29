U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 3.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.52. 3,278,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,262,814. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

