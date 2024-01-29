U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:USB opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 426,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,483,000 after buying an additional 110,246 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

