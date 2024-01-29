TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 162.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,600 shares during the quarter. Novavax comprises approximately 2.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 1.02% of Novavax worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 82.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 5,026,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 46.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,971,000 after buying an additional 2,220,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 1,023,328 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $10,393,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 6,330,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,834,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVAX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.05. 536,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,618. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

