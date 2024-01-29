TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $11.76 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 4.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $3.56 on Monday, hitting $642.81. The company had a trading volume of 618,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $601.16 and a 200-day moving average of $565.43.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Building momentum: Homebuilder sector primed for breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.