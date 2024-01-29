TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $11.76 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 4.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $3.56 on Monday, hitting $642.81. The company had a trading volume of 618,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $601.16 and a 200-day moving average of $565.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

