TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $10.43 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 4.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Xylem by 50.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Xylem by 23.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Xylem by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

XYL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 190,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,439. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.61. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

