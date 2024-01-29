TSP Capital Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Trilogy Metals accounts for 1.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trilogy Metals

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Profile

TMQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. 45,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,293. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

