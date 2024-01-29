TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

