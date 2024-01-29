TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $230.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average is $218.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

