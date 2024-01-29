TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

