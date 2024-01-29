TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $173.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $173.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.88.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

