TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,838 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 632,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

