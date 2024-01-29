TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 77,670 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 49,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPLC opened at $38.12 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

