TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $553.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $537.48 and its 200-day moving average is $509.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $554.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

